A Forest of Dean music collective is poised to launch a stellar second season of live music.
The diverse events programme put together by the team of dedicated volunteers at FOIST is designed to grow a new culture of original live music in the local area.
FOIST has been producing, promoting and playing original music in a variety of formats since the late 1980s. Passionate about bringing different sounds to the Forest, its members are committed to bringing in quality, unique sounds from outside.
Paul ‘Chocs’ Thornton, one of FOIST’S founding members said: “We know there are limited opportunities in the Forest of Dean, Severn-side and Wye Valley area for local, original bands and artists to get their own music heard by a live audience, so our aim is to remedy this by providing a platform for their talents.”
Following a successful launch in 2023, the collective continues to build connections with Bristol, Cardiff, Stroud, London and beyond, reaching out and showcasing bands, performers, promoters and DJs. The dynamic schedule of events has something for every musical palate.
Kicking off on Saturday October 26 and running well into 2025, the monthly gigs will take place upstairs at The Club, in Newnham. The spacious and friendly Severnside venue is loved by locals and visitors with a reputation for its warm and inclusive vibe.
Chocs added: “You can expect exciting performers, DJs, projections and lights, within a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, at low prices.
“Musically we hope to bring an eclectic mix of alt, indie, punk, electronic, rock, dub and more.”
Outsider-alt-glam-psych power trio Jemma Freeman and The Cosmic Something will play the opening night of the new season.
The band have received accolades from Steve Lamacq (BBC 6Music), Stewart Lee, Louder Than War, Brix Smith, John Kennedy (X Radio), Mojo, Uncut and Loud and Quiet.
The support act is yet to be confirmed but DJ Ade Simpson will be on hand to spin the musical thread that ties it all together.
FOIST is a not-for-profit enterprise run by volunteers. All income from the gigs goes directly to the musicians and artists.
The group aims to keep admission fees low as possible. Anyone who is struggling to pay the entry fee is asked to talk to the FOIST crew on the door. Advance tickets are available online.