IT will be full steam ahead at the Border Counties Steam & Country Show on Monmouth’s Vauxhall Fields this May Bank Holiday weekend.
The Saturday to Sunday (May 4-5) event features vintage vehicles from steam engines to classic cars, tractors to military motors, plus vintage caravans, fairground organs and a miniature railway.
It will also feature a display from Southwest RC Truckers, while Richard Heath Working dogs will be showing how dogs can work alongside ducks.
And there are trade and craft stalls, models and collectables, a car boot sale, an animal section, children`s entertainment, novelty dog shows, a bar and refreshments..
Show organiser, Ian Harper said: “We hope the public will continue to support us. As well as the commercial benefits of bringing visitors into Monmouth, the show has raised a significant amount of money for local charities."
Saturday’s dog show is in aid of Hope Rescue, and Sunday's in aid of Greyhound Rescue Wales, including awards for the likes of 'waggiest tail' and 'top sausage catcher'.
Adults are £8, OAPs £7, children 10-16 £4, children U10 free, with free parking, and the show is open from 10am to 5pm.
Those hankering for the outdoors can also set up camp in a tent, caravan or motorhome at the show from Thursday to Monday.
For more information, see www.bordercountiesvintageclub.co.uk and www.facebook.com/bordercountiessteamandcountryshow/