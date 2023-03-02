If you have old video games lying around, you may want to hold on to them a little while longer as some could be worth a pretty penny.
A recent study by Solitaired has revealed the retro video games that will earn gamers the most cash if they trade them in.
Analysing data from popular technology trade-in site CeX, the study looked at the most valuable video games for earlier generation consoles, including the PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo Wii, and Nintendo DS.
For the PlayStation 2, Rule of Rose takes the top spot with a trade-in value of £338. This survival horror game, released in 2006, follows a woman who navigates a 1930s England ruled by young children. The second most valuable PS2 game is Michigan: Report From Hell which can be traded in for £292, followed by Kuon at £256.
For the Xbox, Xiaolin Showdown takes the top spot with a trade-in value of £243. This fighting game based on the TV series of the same name was first released in 2006. Room Zoom: Race for Impact, a 2004 arcade-style driving game, is the second most valuable Xbox game and could earn gamers up to £126.
The most valuable Nintendo GameCube game is Gadget Racers, with a trade-in value of £312. This vibrant arcade racer game, released in Europe in 2003, offers up to 100 different cars to choose from as well as many vehicle customisation options. Kirby Air Ride and Frogger Beyond both come in at a close second, with a trade-in value of £162.
Moving on to the Nintendo Wii, Legend of Sayuki takes the top spot, which can fetch you £84. Dokapon Kingdom is the second most valuable Wii game, with a trade-in value of £81, followed by A Shadow's Tale at £58.
Finally, for the Nintendo DS, Dragon Quest V: The Hand of the Heavenly Bride takes the top spot with a trade-in value of £95. Kirby Super Star Ultra comes in at a close second, with a trade-in value of £87.
Gamers who have any of the games mentioned above should keep hold of them for a little longer, as they could be sitting on a small fortune. Before throwing them out, gamers should check whether there is demand for the game they own, as rare or old copies of games can remain highly prized items for collectors or those looking for a taste of childhood nostalgia.
To get the full cash value for each game, gamers should trade in their games complete with the original instruction manual. A spokesperson for Solitaired commented on the findings, saying, "Before binning or giving away your old games, it is always worth checking whether there is demand for the copy you own, as you could be sitting on a small fortune."