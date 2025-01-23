IT will be a case of 'come to the caberet old chum' this Friday (January 31) when the world of burlesque takes over Monmouth's Savoy.
Billed as "the ultimate burlesque and cabaret experience where sensuality and unadulterated fun collide", Tease features award-winning West End burlesque sensations Lady Lust and Miss Temptation and the Tease dancers, alongside cabaret, circus and variety acts.
Theatregoers can expect songs from Burlesque, Chicago and chart-topping tunes from Cher, Christina Aguilera and others.
A spokesperson said: "Tease is a captivating experience that will linger in your memory. Feel liberated, sexy, and empowered as you laugh, cheer and applaud a celebration of love, life and the power of self-expression."
Tickets priced £25 are available at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/whats-on/live/ or from the box office.