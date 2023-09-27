The Ross Walking Festival is set to dominate this weekend's activities, boasting its largest lineup ever with over 30 guided walks for all skill levels. Hosted by well-informed locals, the walks will commence from central Ross and various stops along the Daffodil Line. But the excitement doesn't end there: theatre shows, cinema screenings, and live music events are also on the agenda.
The Daffodil Line Team encouraged people to make the most of their weekend. "Whatever your plans enjoy your weekend - and don't forget to take the bus!" they said. For those unable to take the bus, the team welcomes small donations to help maintain their services.
Besides the Ross Walking Festival, which runs from 29 September to 1 October, there's a plethora of other activities for residents and visitors alike. Music aficionados will be spoilt for choice with an internationally acclaimed string quartet performance at Hellens, Jazz n Ross, and Ledbury's monthly Northern Soul Night.
For a quieter moment, the Manna House in Newent is now open on Sundays and makes for an excellent resting spot after a leisurely walk around the lake. The café offers coffee and cake, making it a perfect place to recharge.
To discover more about what's on offer this weekend, the Daffodil Line's 'What's On Pages' provide all the necessary details. The full schedule and further information can be found on their website.