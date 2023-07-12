Weston under Penyard’s ’s very first Folk Club has proved remarkably popular since its opening session in January of this year, attracting many folk enthusiasts to its meetings at Weston Village Hall on the last Friday of each month.
To celebrate its success, the Landlords of Weston’s much loved pub, the Weston Cross, have kindly agreed to host the Club’s seventh meeting on 28th July in a specially erected marquee in the grounds of the pub. Everyone who enjoys folk music is warmly invited to attend and join in the fun – 7.30pm-10.00pm (maybe arrive a few minutes earlier if you’re planning to sing).
So, if you know a song which you would like to share with everyone or if you simply enjoy listening to folk songs sung by others – you will be made very welcome and a good time is guaranteed for all.
There is no entrance fee, ample free parking is available at the pub – and the organisers, Terry Gibson, Tony Morris and Alan and Eileen Hammond very much look forward to seeing you!