Ross Town Council is on the hunt for a local hero to turn-on the town’s Christmas lights. It’s set to be a highlight of the Christmas Fayre on 26th November.
The annual Christmas Fayre, meticulously organised by Ross Town Council and generously sponsored by Full Fibre - Fibre Heroes, promises to be a grand affair. Broad Street will come alive with over 80 stalls, offering an array of delightful gift ideas. Visitors can also look forward to a plethora of food and drink options, and a line-up of splendid entertainment.
This year, in a departure from tradition, the Town Council has expressed its desire to have a deserving community member take centre stage. At 4.30pm this person will have the privilege of switching on the lights. Do you know someone who merits this unique recognition?
Residents are encouraged to nominate deserving individuals for this special honour. Nominations, detailing the reasons in no more than 100 words, should be emailed to [email protected]. The deadline for submissions is 5pm on 29th September. It’s essential for nominees to be available on 26th November at 4.30pm and be prepared to perform the light switch-on amidst the large gathering of townsfolk. The final selection will be made by the organisers, Ross-on-Wye Town Council, in collaboration with the Light Switch on sponsors, REHAU.