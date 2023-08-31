Residents are encouraged to nominate deserving individuals for this special honour. Nominations, detailing the reasons in no more than 100 words, should be emailed to [email protected]. The deadline for submissions is 5pm on 29th September. It’s essential for nominees to be available on 26th November at 4.30pm and be prepared to perform the light switch-on amidst the large gathering of townsfolk. The final selection will be made by the organisers, Ross-on-Wye Town Council, in collaboration with the Light Switch on sponsors, REHAU.