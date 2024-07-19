Wye Valley Chamber Music’s Summer Residency public concerts start tonight (Wednesday, July 24th) in St Briavels Church at 7pm with a programme of Beethoven, Dvorak (Dumky Trio) and Mendelssohn. Full programme details on https://www.wyevalleyfestival.com. Tickets (£20, £5 students) are available online or at the door. www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyevalleyfestival.
On Saturday 27 July, the Residency Open Day takes place at Grade 1 listed Treowen Manor, Wonastow, with masterclasses in the morning, followed by a delicious lunch and in the afternoon a concert featuring three young ensembles - Rautavaara duo, Sones duo and Petrichor duo - in collaboration with their eminent Residency tutors, pianist Daniel Tong (London Bridge Trio) cellist Marie Bitloch, (Elias Quartet) and violinists Krysia Osostowicz (Brodsky Quartet) and Matthew Truscott, (Leader, Mahler Chamber Orchestra).
Programme: MacMillan Cello Sonata No. 1 (Rautavaara Duo); Schubert Piano Trio in B flat, D898 (movements 1 and 2) (Sones Duo with Marie Bitlloch); Schumann Fantasiestucke for Cello and Piano, Op. 73 (Daniel Tong, piano & Marie Bitlloch, cello); Fauré Piano Quartet in G Minor, Op. 45 (movements 1 and 2) (Petrichor Trio with Krysia Osostowicz); Dvořák Bagatelles, Op. 47 (Krysia Osostowicz, Matthew Truscott, Marie Bitlloch & Daniel Tong)
Open Day tickets, which include lunch and refreshments must be booked in advance (£55, student £20) on www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyevalleyfestival
Doors open at 11am and the day finishes at approx. 5.30pm.
The finale of this year’s Summer Residency takes place in the Great Barn of Hellens Manor, Much Marcle, near Ledbury at 3pm on Sunday, July 28th with three of the young residency ensembles and two of their tutors, cellist Marie Bitloch and violinist Matthew Truscott.
Programme: Beethoven Piano Trio in E flat, Op. 1 No. 1 (Rautavaara Duo with Matthew Trustcott, violin); Schubert String Quintet in C, D956 (movements 1 & 3) (Juna Quartet with Marie Bitlloch, cello); Chausson Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 3 (Petrichor Trio).
Tickets are £20 (£5 students). Book online now or at the door. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyevalleyfestival
You can make your afternoon at Hellens even more special by booking a cream tea and tour of the house before the concert! on https://hellensmanor.com/