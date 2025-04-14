There was a bizarre but appropriate finale to the concert with ‘Manhattenhenge’, an extraordinary musical picture by distinguished oboist and composer Peter Facer, depicting a sort of wild celebration of an extreme sunlight effect on New York. At a certain time of the year the sun shines directly down through the skyscrapers to the boulevards of New York. Everyone celebrates. Birds, crowds, buskers, come to life in this outrageously riotous musical celebration of American life. Perhaps classical music, but not as we used to know it.