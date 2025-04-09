ROSS-on-Wye will be celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Europe in 1945 on the evening of Thursday May 8.
Ross-on-Wye Town Council has planned for 1940’s style live music to be performed by The Jazz Friday Big Band at ‘The Prospect’ from 7pm.
A traditional fish and chip van will be on site with food available between 7pm and 9pm.
The event is free to attend, and everyone is invited to this very special occasion. It will be an opportunity to dance the jive, or sit and listen to the wonderful music whilst enjoying a portion of traditional fish and chips.
The event will culminate with the lighting of the Beacon at 9.30pm by Edward Harley, the Lord Lieutenant of Herefordshire.
St Mary’s Church will be hosting a commemoration of passing of the flame of Remembrance from the older to the younger generation, with suitable audio-visual presentations, music and ceremony.
It will be a largely non-religious event and with support from pupils of John Kyrle and uniformed youth organisations, it will draw on the historical context, life in the 1940s and the part played by the Town during the War.
The event will offer thanksgiving for the selflessness of those who gave up so much in order that future generations should enjoy the blessings of freedom, democracy and peace.
The programme of local events to mark the anniversary of VE Day begins at 9am with Ross and District Branch of the Royal British Legion. together with representatives of the Town Council and other bodies will ceremoniously raise the special anniversary flag at the Market House assisted by the Town Cryer.
At 6.30pm, the bellringers at St Mary’s Church Bells will be ringing out in celebration of Peace under the direction of St Mary’s Bell Captain, Elizabeth Walker.