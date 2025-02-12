Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Some surprise support will come your way and this will make it easier for you to tackle a few new challenges. You might feel hesitant about accepting help from someone you don’t know very well. It would be a mistake to ignore what is being offered.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
If someone is disrespectful of your cultural or religious beliefs, you need to confront them. Overlooking their inappropriate comments will add to your stress. You have every right to demand respectful treatment.
Gemini (May22/June21)
A business plan is not quite coming together as you hoped and now you’re feeling anxious about pursuing something that feels uncertain. If you let that fear keep you from moving forward, how can you expect to grow?
Cancer (June22/July23)
Something or someone from your past lingers in your mind. This makes you feel emotional as you wonder whether there was anything you could have done differently. Now is not the time to dwell on regrets or for self-blame. Learn to accept yourself wholeheartedly.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You seem to have ended up with more responsibilities compared with workmates and housemates. Maybe it is time to start delegating some of those tasks. Are you receiving as much love and support in your relationships as you give?
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
If you have some apologising to do, it would be best to get this over with early on. Avoiding the issue and making excuses will only make matters worse. You will feel better once you have resolved painful issues in a close relationship.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Experiences you’re having right now will boost your confidence in your choices and strengthen your determination. You have a lot to think about and there’s a lot going on but you’re handling everything with a remarkable sense of organisation.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You’re caught in a tug of war between your personal goals and the expectations of a partner. You don’t want to be the one who causes problems but at the same time, you are starting to feel misunderstood.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
If you’re feeling trapped, this could be a sign that it is time to start thinking about aspects of your life that aren’t serving you anymore. Don’t be reluctant to move away from habits that no longer suit you or at least take a break from routines that aren’t helping.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You aren’t on the same page as someone you live with or are close to. This could lead to a tense disagreement. Before getting caught up in a full-blown conflict, pause and consider whether there is a different way to handle this situation. A workmate is also getting under your skin.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You feel uncertain about turning dreams into reality especially when you know you have the skills to do this but your finances suggest otherwise. Tools and equipment can be expensive. Instead of letting worry take over, look on this as an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and put in some extra work.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You radiate enthusiasm. With all this energy, take this chance to tackle outstanding issues you have been postponing. Even after dealing with these, you will still have plenty of energy to spare. You shine in group settings, impressing everyone with your skills.