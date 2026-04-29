FISHING at Newent Lake has been temporarily suspended to support fish during their spawning season.
Newent Lake is a popular spot for anglers and walkers, but Newent Town Council has confirmed that fishing is now not permitted until further notice in a bid to protect local wildlife.
The move is designed to give fish the opportunity to spawn without disruption, helping to maintain healthy populations in the lake for the future. Spawning is a critical time in the lifecycle of fish, and disturbances during this period can have a lasting impact on stocks.
In a statement shared online, the council said the temporary closure would provide a “short pause” to safeguard the lake’s ecosystem, and asked visitors to respect the restrictions.
Residents and regular visitors are being urged to avoid fishing during this time and allow the natural process to take place undisturbed. While no official reopening date has been announced, it is understood locally that such closures typically last for a minimum of two weeks to allow fish to complete spawning and begin recovery.
Carp are the primary species known to spawn in the lake, often prompting temporary closures between March and June. The fishery is also home to roach, bream, rudd, perch and eels, with spawning activity requiring careful protection of the water.
The lake remains open to the public for walking and enjoying the surroundings, but signage is expected to remind visitors of the temporary ban on fishing.
Newent Lake is well known in the town for its wildlife and tranquil setting, attracting both anglers and families throughout the year. The council hopes the short-term measure will ensure the long-term health of fish stocks and preserve the lake as a key community asset.
Visitors are thanked for their understanding and cooperation while the closure remains in place.
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