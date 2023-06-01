As part of the Great Big Green Week which is shaking up and celebrating community actions across the UK next week (from Saturday 10th), Herefordshire is launching its very own awareness week and inviting you to be part of the events and activities. They include walks in nature, poster competitions for schools (with the chance to win £250 for their own green project), a film screening at The Courtyard in Hereford… and more.
The campaign, which launched last year, knows combined small steps can make a big difference to the environment in this county. Even a small shift to nudge the system (think a move to green energy, buying from a green business or insulating your home), can drive change. If you fancy winning a bike, the Greener Footprints Week is inspiring conversations around this by offering you the chance to make an online pledge and commit to one small green step in your day-to-day to be entered in a prize draw.
“When we read about climate change, and when we see the impact it’s now having, the problems can feel overwhelming,” says James Marsden, the chair of the Herefordshire Climate and Nature Partnership which is behind this county-wide campaign.
“But we know – research is telling us – that when we work together, our combined small steps can make a real difference. One pledge to upcycle, recycle, drive less, walk more…. they all galvanise change.”
Some of Ross on Wye’s businesses (like Fritz Fryer and Cwtch Cabins & Camping) have already signed up to be part of Greener Footprints’ 30 for 2030 ambassadors - 30 cross sector companies from around the county supporting net zero ambitions. There’s also a growing business network open to others who want to be part of their events and best-practice sharing across the year. In Greener Footprints Week events include a business networking breakfast at The Courtyard and a carbon literacy webinar. And if you sign up during this week there is a chance to secure a free energy audit for your business.
To find out what’s on during the week, make a pledge, or sign up to the business network visit greenerfootprints.co.uk