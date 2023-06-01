Some of Ross on Wye’s businesses (like Fritz Fryer and Cwtch Cabins & Camping) have already signed up to be part of Greener Footprints’ 30 for 2030 ambassadors - 30 cross sector companies from around the county supporting net zero ambitions. There’s also a growing business network open to others who want to be part of their events and best-practice sharing across the year. In Greener Footprints Week events include a business networking breakfast at The Courtyard and a carbon literacy webinar. And if you sign up during this week there is a chance to secure a free energy audit for your business.