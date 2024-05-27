COUNTY charity Bees for Development is buzzing with excitement after being awarded the prestigious Silver-Gilt Medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for their exhibit, Making Life Better with Bees.
The accolade added a special significance to their celebrations for World Bee Day – which was on Monday, May 20 – including a visit from Her Majesty The Queen, the charity’s President, and Wye Valley-based patron Kate Humble.
The exhibit, inspired by their work in the UK and internationally, highlighted the crucial role of insect pollinators, especially honey bees, in improving the lives of people in the poorest nations.
Visitors were able to explore bee hives from around the world and discover how beekeeping can address all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including poverty alleviation, nutrition, social inclusion, and biodiversity conservation.
Bees for Development, the leading beekeeping charity headquartered in Monmouth, was thrilled to exhibit at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
They were honoured to showcase the work of multi-media artist Alex Hirtzel, whose interactive painting In Paradisum imagines a perfect meadow full of flowers and insects.
Founded in 1993, Bees for Development is dedicated to harnessing the power of bees and beekeeping to combat poverty, promote biodiversity, and foster resilient livelihoods.
Over the years, the charity has earned accolades for its impactful work at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, including a silver medal in 2018, a bronze in 2021, and a silver again in 2022. This year's Silver-Gilt Medal is a testament to its continued excellence and dedication.
"Bees for Development was honoured to once again be invited to exhibit at RHS Chelsea Flower Show and meet with Her Majesty, The Queen our President," said Megan Denver, CEO of Bees for Development.
"Winning the Silver-Gilt Medal this year underscores our mission to showcase the beauty of bees and their profound impact on sustainable development.
“By promoting nature-based beekeeping, we can empower communities, protect ecosystems, and create a better world for all."
Bees for Development's President is Her Majesty The Queen - a beekeeper herself.
Patrons include Baroness Anita Gale, Monty Don, Kate Humble, Martha Kearney, Professor Tom Seeley, Sting, and Sesi Turnbull.