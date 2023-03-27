As spring unfolds, the Ross-on-Wye community and other areas throughout Herefordshire are coming together to clean up their neighbourhoods, with volunteers of all ages taking part in a county-wide litter-picking initiative.
This local effort not only keeps communities looking beautiful, but it also fosters a sense of pride and camaraderie among residents.
Recently, Ross litter pickers celebrated their fifth anniversary by organising a town center cleanup event.
Mayor of Ross-on-Wye Ed O’Driscoll joined the enthusiastic group, where a dozen volunteers collected eight bags of litter.
This effort contributed to the Great Britain Clean Up Campaign, which has seen a significant increase in participation, with 85 per cent of those involved last year reporting increased pride in their local area and 74 per cent experiencing an improvement in their mood.
Herefordshire Council is actively supporting these community-led initiatives by providing purple bags free of charge for collecting litter. Once filled, the bags can be safely left by the roadside or next to a litter bin, and the council will collect them within five working days.
Over the past few weeks, hundreds of purple bags have been collected from various locations across the county. The positive impact is visible, as roadsides and community spaces now appear cleaner and greener.
For those interested in organising a litter-picking event, the council website offers valuable information and resources. Purple bags can be obtained from the council offices at Plough Lane in Hereford or many of the county’s Talk Community hubs.
With approximately 1,400 litter bins scattered across Herefordshire, the council strives to empty them regularly. However, due to occasional overflows or damages, the council encourages residents to report any full or damaged litter bins by visiting the council website or calling 01432 261800. For more information on responsible waste disposal, visit herefordshire.gov.uk/recycling.
In addition to the ongoing litter-picking initiatives, the council is committed to investigating and addressing unlawful waste disposal and fly-tipping cases. Residents can report such incidents via the council’s website at herefordshire.gov.uk/reportingapp or by calling 01432 261761.
The widespread participation in these community clean-up efforts highlights the unity and determination of Herefordshire residents to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of their neighbourhoods.
As the Great British Spring Clean campaign continues until Sunday, April 2, there are still plenty of opportunities for individuals to get involved, take pride in their local area, and contribute to a cleaner, greener county for all to enjoy.
Throughout various previous editions, the Ross Gazette has shared the good work of community champion, wombling litter picking and, binfluencer Sandra Brown who has valiantly been clearing the brook alongside Morrisons of single-use plastic glove bags.
She’s an advocate of a mobile app called Litterlotto which enters participants in for a cash prize draw for every piece of litter binned. Sandra has won smaller prizes in the past, but was delighted when she was won the £1,000 jackpot, which she gave to local causes.