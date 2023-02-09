When asked about poultry farming at the committee she said: “Permission has has been given to do this intensive poultry ‘farming’—this isn’t farming, I’ve sat with farmers, I’ve sat with the EA, Natural Resources Wales—this is not about farming this is huge American companies coming over here, doing exactly the same as what they did. The data’s out there, how they’ve decimated their own rivers and lake and now they’ve come here, because the regulators that are supposed to be out there to stop this and regulate those river's, are not regulating. The fines aren’t out there.”