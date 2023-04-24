However, Chris Stephens, Shadow SNP Spokesperson for Levelling Up, pointed out that the Transport Committee's report on the implementation of the national bus strategy revealed that meeting the government's bus decarbonisation targets for England and Wales largely depends on the Scottish Government. He cited the striking disparity between Scotland's ordering of 10.11 zero-emission buses per 100,000 people compared to just 0.94 in England outside London. Stephens urged the Minister to explain this significant gap in delivery and provide an updated target for zero-emission bus delivery in England and Wales.