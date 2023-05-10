As the Gazette has highlighted the daily litter picking I do around Morrisons - particularly the glove bags from the petrol station - in the past. I thought you would like to know that the relatively new store manager has been very pro-active regarding litter around the store, and I have seen a huge improvement - he even joined a joint store RCLCUC litter pick around Morrisons on Monday March 27 - and I am happy to report that I hardly find any litter at all around the store these days.