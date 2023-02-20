Last week the Gazette reported on Angela Jones, who brought her campaign to save the Wye to Westminster, speaking at a cross-party Welsh Affairs Committee. Jones addressed the devastating effects on the Wye due to intensive poultry farming and sewage, and called for immediate government action. She criticised regulators for taking a complacent approach towards measuring the quality of the river, and attended a scrutiny of Natural Resource Wales to raise her concerns about their appalling enforcement record against polluters. ( Angela Jones )