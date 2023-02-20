Numbers from the Environment Agency show that many rivers and waterways in the country are significantly polluted, with the River Severn being the most contaminated. The river witnessed 28,741 hours of sewage pumped into it on 2,656 occasions by Severn Trent Water.
The River Wye, River Severn, and River Usk are the most polluted in Wales, with Dwr Cymru being the responsible company. Campaigners are calling on the government to take immediate action to address the worsening problem.
Some environmental experts have warned that water pollution is putting wildlife and people’s health at risk.
The report comes as Tory government ministers are reportedly rowing back on multimillion-pound fines for water companies spilling sewage.
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey thinks that fines of up to £250 million for such polluters are “disproportionate”. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during a visit to Oldham that he would “welcome tougher fines for water companies”.
The report highlights the need for tough laws to hold water companies accountable for their actions.
Environmental groups have called for tougher penalties for water companies that spill sewage and for the introduction of new laws to hold company executives accountable for their actions.
The full list
1. River Severn - Severn Trent Water
2. River Calder - Yorkshire Water
3. River Aire - Yorkshire Water
4. Unknown - South West Water
5. River Derwent - Severn Trent Water
6. River Ouse - Yorkshire Water
7. River Tamar - South West Water
8. River Trent - Severn Trent Water
9. River Teifi - Dwr Cymru
10. River Eden - United Utilities
11. River Erewash - Severn Trent Water
12. River Usk - Dwr Cymru
13. River Irwell - United Utilities
14. River Wye - Dwr Cymru
15. River Don - Yorkshire Water
16. River Wharfe - Yorkshire Water
17. River Tawe - Dwr Cymru
18. Menai Strait - Dwr Cymru
19. River Rother - Southern Water
20. River Taf - Dwr Cymru