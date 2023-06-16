An environmental alliance ramped up their campaign against supermarket giant Tesco, (Friday, June 16) aiming to spotlight the company's purported negligence towards the pollution of the River Wye. The march, led by Marches Climate Action (MCA) and supported by other groups such as Save The Wye and Friends of the Upper and Lower Wye, began on a local level in Hereford. Today, it scaled up dramatically as it brought the fight right to Tesco's head office in Welwyn Garden City, both inside and outside the company's Annual General Meeting.