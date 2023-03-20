The Ross Community Litter Clean Up Crew is once again backing the Great British Spring Clean 2023, as they continue their efforts to keep the town clean and litter-free.
The initiative, which is led by Ross Town Council, encourages residents to join forces to tidy up their local areas and help create a cleaner, greener environment for all.
The RCLCUC has called on members of the public to get involved in the campaign by joining a litter pick, or by arranging one for their community group or business.
Anyone who wishes to participate can contact the RCLCUC through their Facebook page, Ross Community Litter Clean Up Crew, or by emailing [email protected] or calling Anne at 07771 521639.
The Great British Spring Clean 2023 aims to bring together communities across the UK to tackle litter, improve the environment, and raise awareness of littering.
Back for its eighth year, the Great British Spring Clean is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign. The Great British Spring Clean and Great Big School Clean 2023 will take place from today until April 2.
The Ross Community Litter Clean Up Crew has been at the forefront of the campaign in Ross-on-Wye, working tirelessly to keep the town tidy and promote a positive attitude towards littering. The group is made up of volunteers who give up their time to collect litter from the streets and green spaces in the local area.