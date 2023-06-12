The Met Office of West Midlands has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms this Sunday (June 18) that's set to dramatically affect the area. Residents are warned to brace themselves for a torrent of heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds, and even hail, as this potent storm threatens to disrupt travel and cause surface water flooding.
This weather warning signifies that homes and businesses could swiftly become inundated, potentially causing substantial damage from floodwaters, lightning strikes, or robust winds. The likelihood of such rapid flooding or lightning strikes would likely result in delays and even cancellations to local train and bus services.
Moreover, sudden flooding and spray could wreak havoc on road conditions, potentially leading to certain closures. Some communities may even face the dire prospect of becoming temporarily cut off if roads succumb to the deluge.
In addition to these transportation issues, power cuts are a real possibility, which could lead to a loss of services to some homes and businesses. As such, this tumultuous weather event is urging residents to prepare for a potential tempest that could disrupt their everyday lives.