Escape to the South Devon coastline this summer with a two-night stay at the Mercure Hotel Paignton! This stylish seaside retreat nestled along the sparkling English Riviera offers the perfect blend of comfort and coastal charm.
The lucky winner and their plus one will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, bed and breakfast stay for two nights in a stunning sea-view privilege room and dinner on the first night in the hotel’s exclusive Latitude 50 restaurant.
Situated in the UNESCO Global Geopark, this new hotel encapsulates the quintessential charm of the English Riviera. Offering mesmerising panoramic views of the promenade, pier, and beach, the hotel has 161 stylish bedrooms and boasts a sophisticated interior design which fuses Art Deco with seaside charm. The on-site Latitude 50 restaurant offers a locally-influenced all day dining experience and a two-tier outdoor terrace and bar.
What you could win
• Two night bed and breakfast stay in a sea view room with dinner on the first night
PLUS
• Complimentary parking - £15 per night
• Complimentary Dog fee - £15 per night
• Welcome drink on arrival - £20
Terms and conditions apply: Over 18’s only. Valid for 2 people sharing one Seaview double room. Prize not to be used over the Christmas and New Years period. Parking on a first-come first-served basis as we are unable to reserve spaces. If you are bringing a dog, the dog disclaimer must be signed on arrival. No cash alternative for prize. Dinner allowance is for up to £30 per person.
The winner is also invited to bring along their furry friend at no extra cost and parking is also provided in this special prize, ensuring a hassle-free experience from the moment you arrive.
Whether you're seeking a romantic retreat, a family escape, or a solo adventure, the Mercure Hotel Paignton offers the perfect base to explore the natural beauty and vibrant local culture of South Devon. Discover breathtaking beaches, scenic coastal walks along the UNESCO Global Geopark and South West Coast Path, and immerse yourself in the region's rich history and attractions.
What is the name of the hotel’s on-site restaurant?
Longitude 50
Latitude 50
Seaside Bistro
Please put Mercure Hotel competition in the subject line and include your answer, your name and a daytime telephone number with your entry. Entry closes at 5pm on Monday, July 29