A UNIQUE audio-visual installation designed by acclaimed international artists is coming to a Forest attraction in September.
Locals and visitors are being invited to “awaken their senses” with the free-to-attend experience dubbed ‘The Secret Sounds of Trees’ at Beechenhurst Lodge on September 22-24.
Taking place at twilight, the experience encourages audiences to “take a deep breath, spend time in nature and discover the sounds of Beechenhurst’s trees, plant life, soil and insects.”
Organiser Sound UK says the atmospheric soundscape created by acclaimed artists Jez riley French and Lau Nau will “immerse audiences in a hidden world, revealing microscopic vibrations and secret sounds inaudible to the human ear.”
These sounds of Beechenhurst are captured by Jez’s specially designed microphones, as used in the David Attenborough series such as The Green Planet.
In collaboration with Finnish artist Lau Nau these secret sounds have been turned into a unique soundscape which, combined with lighting by leading artist Ulf Pedersen, will enable audiences “to experience Beechenhurst in a totally new way.”
A description of the experience reads: “Scores of recent scientific studies have identified the myriad well-being benefits of wooded landscapes.
“This event invites audiences into the forest, to listen deeply to how the forest interconnects and allow the sounds of nature to transport and stimulate the senses.”
The installation is commissioned and produced by Sound UK in partnership with Forestry England, and is funded by Arts Council England and PRS Foundation.
Booking is essential for the timed entry experience. Tickets will be available from www.sounduk.net/trees from August 17.