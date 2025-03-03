THE INDUSTRIAL history of the Forest of Dean will be the focus of the next Ross-on-Wye Civic Society meeting.
Dr Ray Wilson will give an illustrated talk at the Larruperz Centre on Wednesday, March 12, at 7:30 PM, exploring the Forest's transformation from a Royal Hunting Forest to an industrial hub.
The talk will cover timber supplies for the Royal Navy, charcoal production for iron smelting, and the rise of coal mining with tramroads and railways built to transport materials.
Dr Wilson, President of the Gloucestershire Society for Industrial Archaeology, is a leading authority on the county's industrial heritage.
The talk will take place at the Larruperz Centre at 7:30 PM. Entry costs £5 or is free for society members.