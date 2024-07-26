A RETAIL expert has warned parents across the country to be vigilant with online second hand school uniform shopping, as preloved scams are on the rise.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, conducted an independent study using Google search data to discover the numbers of people purchasing second hand school uniforms online.
He said: “Second-hand shopping is a great idea for putting together good-quality uniforms in a budget-friendly way.
“While the continuing rise in popularity of sites like Depop and Vinted indicates parents are thinking more carefully about their environmental impact, it also suggests that saving money is a priority – and unfortunately, some scammers will look to take advantage of online shoppers seeking a bargain. Make sure to remain vigilant whenever you purchase an item online.”
Mr Porcar says shoppers should film when they box and unbox their goods, always keep their personal details private whenever possible, always check the seller’s profile before purchasing and ask for more photographs of the uniform you are buying.
During his research, Mr Porcar found that the average monthly Google searches for second hand school uniform related terms were increasing and believes it is likely due to the cost of living.
He said: “Though the summer holidays have just begun for pupils around the country, this is often the cheapest time to shop for 'out of season' items, namely school uniforms, as many parents will be keen to clear out uniform pieces that no longer fit their children.
“New school uniforms are expensive, particularly for families with several children. If your little ones refuse to stop growing out of their old uniforms, shopping and selling second-hand is a budget-friendly and sustainable way to keep them kitted up for the new school year.
“Recycling and reusing clothing combats fast fashion, which is known for excessive resource consumption and increased emissions, prompting consumers to turn to second-hand online retailers such as Depop and Vinted over high-street stores.
“Uniforms are often high-quality pieces, so recycling them by reselling is a great opportunity to prevent waste.”
You can find more tips for staying safe with online shopping by visiting the National Cyber Security Centre on the Gov website.