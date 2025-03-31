The Lower Wye Ramblers invite you to join them on Sunday, April 6 for a seven-mile moderate walk. Starting at 10 am from Marybrook Street car park in the historic town of Berkeley (Grid reference: ST 68360 99404 Nearest postcode: GL13 9AA what3words: stiff.unhappily.distilled), the walk starts by passing by the church before taking footpaths across fields alongside the Little River Avon to the village of Stone. More paths across fields lead to a short steep climb into Whitcliff Deer Park, which offers extensive views across the Severn Estuary and the Forest of Dean.