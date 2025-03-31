The Lower Wye Ramblers invite you to join them on Sunday, April 6 for a seven-mile moderate walk. Starting at 10 am from Marybrook Street car park in the historic town of Berkeley (Grid reference: ST 68360 99404 Nearest postcode: GL13 9AA what3words: stiff.unhappily.distilled), the walk starts by passing by the church before taking footpaths across fields alongside the Little River Avon to the village of Stone. More paths across fields lead to a short steep climb into Whitcliff Deer Park, which offers extensive views across the Severn Estuary and the Forest of Dean.
Whitcliff Deer Parkis a serene and scenic haven for nature lovers. The park spans 120 acres and is home to a thriving population of wild deer, including red and fallow deer. Visitors can explore its beautiful woodlands, grassy meadows, and scenic trails. The park also offers peaceful views of the surrounding countryside, making it a popular spot for walking, wildlife watching, and enjoying nature's tranquility.
Please bring drinks, snacks, and a packed lunch with you and wear suitable clothing and footwear for the walk. For further information (e.g. directions to start point) and contact details for the walk leader, go the group’s website (www.ramblers.org.uk/lower-wye; it is always advisable to look on the website on the morning of a walk to check for any last-minute changes [e.g. cancellation due to weather, etc.]).
Walking is a great way to stay fit, enjoy the beautiful area we live in, and meet new people and make friends, and the Lower Wye Ramblers group offers a warm welcome to both novice and experienced walkers. So come along and join us—we look forward to meeting you.