It has been an extraordinary week at Smiths Auctions in Newent as the postage team have packed and posted over two hundred and fifty parcels from the April sale whilst entries have also been pouring in for the forthcoming sale on May 16-17. This has resulted in a saleroom buzzing with activity as items are passing in and out all day long.
The May Antiques and Collectables sale includes a special section for oriental items and the saleroom has been receiving a wide variety of Chinese and Japanese ceramics as well as works of art in bronze, stone, brass and wood. Chinese antiques are in particularly strong demand at present and prices can prove exceptional for items which are currently fashionable or have significant quality and age.
A Chinese carved jade pendant in the last sale sold for £620 despite having been broken in half and glued back together. In previous sales Chinese ceramics have often travelled into four figures with buyers bidding directly by telephone or online from mainland China as well as America, Europe and the United Kingdom.
A large consignment of interesting items arrived at the saleroom on Thursday morning which kept the valuers rather busy all day cataloguing and researching just under one hundred lots.
A Chinese 18th century blue and white vase and cover is expected to make at least £300/£500 despite damage, whilst an antique whale’s tooth with incised carved decoration of a sailing ship and a sailor was estimated at £200/£300.
A fine oil after Canaletto of a Venetian port scene should attract interest and it is hoped it will exceed it's £300/£500 estimate. Other paintings from the same source included some attractive Victorian farmyard scenes with animals whilst a pair of 18th century oil on panel paintings of young ladies holding sheaves of corn and vines had a very appealing simplicity typical of the Georgian period. As the morning went on the vendor continued to unpack a large tin trunk containing a selection of fine antique silver and he finished up around lunch time with a selection of Baltic amber and antique jewellery.
A very fine four piece Victorian christening set in fitted box was a notch above the usual baby gift. Estimated at £200/£300 it would be interesting to know who might be going to receive such a privileged gift. Other silver items of interest included a George III silver cream jug of exceptional quality by the renowned maker Robert Hennell and a lovely George II large sauce boat on hoof feet made in 1749. Significant items of jewellery included a very desirable antique sapphire and diamond marquise form ring estimated at £800/£1000 and a gentlemen’s antique ring with ruby engraved masonic symbols.
A fabulous pair of 18ct gold and ruby cufflinks and matching tie pin were estimated at £500/£700. At last the vendor had emptied his ‘treasure chest’ and ended on a high after unwrapping a silver gilt and porcelain gem encrusted casket of exceptional quality estimated at £1,000/£1,500.
A number of other entries in the sale include ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery, furniture, paintings, antiquarian books and collectables. Antique jewellery in particular is sellingextremely well at auction with a huge number of trade buyers and private collectors competing in a diminishing market. All Smiths auctions have a jewellery and gold section and entries are keenly sought to satisfy the strong demand.
Smiths are now accepting final entries for the May sale as well as inviting entries of coins, notes, antique postcards and good quality stamp collections for their specialist June sale. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.