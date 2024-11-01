AN eye test at a High Street opticians helped save the life of five-year-old Harry Hoggins, say his parents.
The optician advised them to immediately take Harry to hospital and further tests later revealed he had a brain tumour.
Harry’s parents, Sabina and Steven from Longhope are now urging parentsto get their children’s eyes tested regularly.
They have also set up an online GoFundMe appeal to raise money to help their son.
Mr Hoggins made a routine Saturday morning appointment at the opticians and was told to take Harry to Gloucester Royal Hospital.
Tests the following Monday at Cheltenham showed swelling behind the eye and a CT scan at Gloucester revealed a brain tumour.
Harry was sent to Bristol Children’s Hospital where, because of concerns he might go into a coma, he was operated on within an hours.
Surgeons removed around 120ml of excess fluid from his brain cavity.
Mr Hoggins said: “Within five hours we’d gone from an eye test to him having a brain tumour.”
Harry had an eight-hour operation to remove around 10 per cent of the tumour and one to place a stent to drain off the fluid.
The tumour is non-cancerous but no further operations can be performed on it.
His vision has been severely impaired, he had to relearn how to walk and he lost the use of his left hand.
Mrs Hoggins said: “His spirit has gothim through and he has made a lot of progress but now we have to find our new normal.”
The appeal has been set up for Harry’s medical needs and comfort on the long journey ahead and has raised more than £5,000.
Both Steven and Sabina have given up their jobs, to look after their son who has to go to Bristol Children’s Hospital three times a week.
They say they cannot thank the eye specialists and surgeons enough.
Mr Hoggins said: “Specavers were the ones who initially saved his life, just a general eye test at Specsavers.
“When we went to Specavers and tehy sent us straight to the hospital it was terrifying.”
He added: “We owe the amazing neurosurgeons everything.”
Mrs Hogginssaid the staff in Ross were “incredible” and she has been back to thank them.
She said their experience highlighted the need for parents to get their children’s eyes tested regularly.
“How many parents have not had eye tests for their children?
“The story to be told is that an eye test at an opticians is so important both the standard tests and the secondary eye drop tests with eye drops because they look into the back of the eye and can see your brain and nervous system and it can tell you so much.”
The couple say they have received “overwhelming love and support” for which they are grateful.
They are also receiving support from Mitcheldean School where Harry was a pupil.
Children and staff at the school held a bracelet sale to raise money for Harry.
Harry has come a long way since being in hospital for 10 weeks and has to learn how to walk again as well as adapting to having very poor sight.
Mr Hoggins said: “Not once has he complained which gives me strength.”
The couple say the appeal is to raise money for Harry’s comfort, support and medical needs “on the long journey ahead.”
They say the situation has taken a massive financial toll on the family which includes twins Harlow and Harley aged nine.
To support the appeal, visit www.gofundme.com and search for Harry Hoggins.