A NEW system being introduced by the Forest Council will help identify families who may not be claiming the benefits they are entitled to.
The aim of the Low-Income Family Tracker (LIFT) tis o better identify those in need of support across the district and provide targeted support where needed.
Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities, Cllr Jackie Dale (Green, Pillowell) said: “We know that many across the district are not claiming for benefits for which they’re entitled, and this new software will allow us to identify those who need support far easier.
“LIFT will allow us to reach residents of both working and pension age groups and ensure that those entitled to assistance are aware of the national support that is available and that it is fully utilised, including attendance allowance, council tax support and pension credits.
“In addition, and through our partnership work with local support organisations, we can also make sure that more holistic support can be provided.
“From speaking with residents, we understand that the cost-of-living crisis is a huge concern, and we are working to make sure that residents in areas with limited or no access to support services are being supported. LIFT will be invaluable in helping with this.”
The council has seen increases in the number of requests for Council Tax Support (CTS), hardship funding and claims for discretionary housing payments (DHP) as well as more claims for Universal Credit. The council has also seen ongoing high levels of emergency accommodation applications.
More needs to be known about specific risk factors and household needs, and the Family Tracker will help to provide the data to better identify those in need.
More information about the help available can be found in the Council Tax and benefits section of the council’s website, www.fdean.gov.uk