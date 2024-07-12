STUDENTS from Gloucestershire College in Cinderford have left their beautifully crafted mark on an arts centre project in the town.
The trainee plasterers have been working to transform what will be the Green Room at The Wesley arts centre – the former Methodist Church – in Belle Vue Road.
Around 35 students on the level two drylining and multi-skills courses have been working on the project since January under the guidance of construction lecturer Matt Dunkley learning the skills to work on historic buildings..
They were brought in to work on the Grade II listed building by Cinderford Town Council who are bringing the building back into use as part of the Forest's successful £20 million Levelling Up bid.
Mr Dunkley said: “We talk a lot about new builds and sand and cement renders and mortars.
“We are using lime because it is a listed building, so it has to be put back the way it was with lime mortars and lime plasters
“This (building) is a lot older so it's a completely different material we are working with and the students don't get a lot of opportunities to work with lime-based renders.
“There is a skills shortage in terms of people being able to work with this material.”
The students finished the wall with the lime-based render which as well as being in keeping with the historic fabric it also allows the building to “breathe”.
Mr Dunkley said: “We've got a lime mortar, it's letting moisture in and out and so with a lime-based render over the top and a lime-based mortar to go in the joints, it's allowing this building to breath.
“If we used a modern material it would eventually make the wall damp and the render would come away.
“It is a big project but we've taken it on to raise awareness of those sorts of issues that arise in a renovation project.”
Instead of a gypsum plasterboard on the ceiling, a wood fibreboard has been used because, as well keeping the room insulated, lime plaster will adhere to it.
Sheep's wool insulation has been used in the roof space.
As well as physically plastering the room, the students have been involved all stages of planning and costing the project.
We've been involved since the planning stage in January. We did some site visits, calculated materials put in orders and checked them to make sure they were correct.
“If you don't have enough material for one part of the job, it has a knock-on effect on the rest of the project.
All that process was highlighting the things we are doing in college and the theory.
Our students have to gain work experience themselves but we like to get involved in the community and work alongside Cinderford Town Council for example.
The students also had to work with the planning, building control and even conservation departments at the Forest Council.
The renovation has also received funding from the Enovert Community Trust, which supports local projects with money from Landfill Tax Credits.
Trust manager Angela Haymonds, said: “The Trust is pleased to have been able to support this project.
“Not only have Cinderford Town Council managed to preserve the beautiful building, but they are also ensuring its legacy lives on with facilities that will be used frequently by the community, whilst providing valuable training opportunities for students who have been assisting with the development.
“Thanks to crucial accessibility improvements, everyone will now be able to enjoy this vibrant community space.”