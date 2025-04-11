AN armed police raid on a farmhouse beside the M4 in Newport found a cannabis factory with plants worth more than £100,000, a court heard today (April 11).
One man was found hiding in a horse box and another in the attic of the building near Allt-yr-Yn during the raid by nearly 100 officers last August, which was codenamed Operation Mechanic.
Filipe Fonseca, 31, and a 27-year-old woman, both from the city, appeared for sentencing at Newport Crown Court today, after Le Cong Chinh, 46, and Thien Le, 39, had appeared at Cardiff Crown Court last December.
All four defendants had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of class B.
Operation Mechanic took place on Wednesday, August 7 last year, involving around 90 officers from teams such as Serious and Organised Crime and Joint Firearms Units.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “During an early-morning warrant in the Allt-yr-Yn area of Newport, remote-controlled drones used by the Joint Firearms Unit revealed the significant size of the cannabis factory.
“The building contained 249 cannabis plants, worth an estimated £112,350, inside seven rooms across three floors.
“Three of the defendants – Chinh, Fonseca and Le – were located and arrested during the warrant.
“Fonseca was found inside a large horsebox, while Le was discovered hiding inside the attic area of the farmhouse.
“The woman was arrested later the same day at a subsequent warrant elsewhere in Newport.
“In addition to cannabis plants seized, officers also recovered hydroponic equipment, mobile phones, a laptop and a floor plan of the renovated farmhouse across the two warrants.”
Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards said: “The threat posed by organised crime groups such as this one cannot be understated.
“They prey on the vulnerable within our communities, and do not care about the harm they bring. Their only concern is profit.
“Intelligence we receive from the public is paramount as we combat drug gangs in Gwent, allowing us to bring people like these to justice.
“If you have any concerns about illegal drugs in your area, please report it to us immediately so that we can take action.”
Fonseca received a sentence of two years and four months imprisonment, while the 27-year-old woman was given a suspended sentence.
Previously, Chinh and Le were both jailed for eight months.
