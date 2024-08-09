Hartpury Tech Box Park is thrilled to announce a new initiative supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund that offers free support to businesses aiming to scale up and enter the agricultural sector.
The ‘Business Innovation in Agriculture (BIA) programme, run by the Hartpury Tech Box Park has been designed exclusively to help Monmouthshire businesses take advantage of new market opportunities in the evolving agricultural landscape.
Catherine Briggs, Tech Box Park Manager said: “Farming is undergoing a technological revolution, presenting exciting new opportunities for suppliers of a diverse range of products and services. This initiative enables Monmouthshire businesses currently working in any sector, to gain invaluable insights into the agricultural market and identify how their products and services might fit.”
Participants will gain access to fully funded specialist market and industry insights and online portal as well as leadership management training and advice on supply chain management and new product development worth £1,500. Additionally, the package of support offers valuable opportunities for business networking and partnerships, signposting to grant funding, and potential collaboration on product research and on-farm trials.
The Tech Box Park, an accelerator at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, has already proven to be a valuable space for innovation, supporting over 50 business ventures. From enabling a social enterprise to create a test bed for trailing hemp derivatives in animal bedding, to showcasing the world’s most innovative anti-theft solution for agricultural machinery and testing 100% plant-based compostable packaging on hay bales. Email [email protected] to register your interest.