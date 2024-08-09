The Tech Box Park, an accelerator at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, has already proven to be a valuable space for innovation, supporting over 50 business ventures. From enabling a social enterprise to create a test bed for trailing hemp derivatives in animal bedding, to showcasing the world’s most innovative anti-theft solution for agricultural machinery and testing 100% plant-based compostable packaging on hay bales. Email [email protected] to register your interest.