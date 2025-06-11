TWO farms in Tidenham were among those which opened their gates to welcome the public.
Chase Farm at Tidenham Chase and Severndale Farm on the A48 again took part in Open Farm Sunday.
Lucy Bennett, who runs Chase Farm with husband Sam, said: “It’s LEAF Open Farm Sunday which stands for Linking Environment and Farming.
“It’s an opportunity for members of the public to come and see what goes on at local farms.”
There was an opportunity to see some of the animals – including ‘minibeasts’ that are not usually seen on a farm, have a ride on a tractor trailer and sample some of the farm’s own products.
The farm produces about 10,000 litres of ice cream a year in a variety of flavours made from the milk from its herd of about 130 cows.
It also produces beef and visitors to the event on Sunday were able to enjoy burgers and ice cream produced on the farm.
Lucy and Sam put on the event with the assistance of members of the Wentwood Young Farmers’ Club.
Severndale Farm was hoping for a record attendance after welcoming 750 families in the first couple of hours on Sunday.
The attractions this year included a straw bale maze at the associated Hanley Farm Shop.
There was ploughing powered by vintage tractors and a silage making demonstrations.
There was also a demonstration of gundog training by Forest-based trainer Tom Cantwell.
Tom Edwards, who runs the farm, said: “It’s a lot of work but I think it is important that people have the opportunity to come and learn about farming.
“We don’t charge entry but any money we raise will go to Woolaston Young Farmers.”
Pictures from Severndale Farm courtesy of Country Boy Photography.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.