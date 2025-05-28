THOUSANDS of food-lovers headed to Speech House on Sunday to enjoy the best of Forest produce.
The Forest Showcase Spring Festival brought together more than 120 food and drink producers, growers, chefs, and makers.
There was also musical entertainment from local artists and a visit from acrobatic pirates with a ship.
In the Cookery Theatre local chefs Yvette Farrell, Gavin Roberts, Fred Page, Michael Fowler prepared mouth-watering dishes.
It also hosted talks on composting by Diana Standing of the Bream Gardening Society and Debbie Jones of the Forest Deli in Coleford gave tips for perfect pastry.
She used fungi grown by Forest of Dean Mushrooms at Newnham which grows up to 50kgs a week of the tasty edibles.
Kate Bowman-Openshaw from Clearwell-based Brachse Out Forest School was making floral crowns. (© Forest Review)
Flossie Gambling, Ruth Smith and Lucy Tingle form the Girl Guidesâ human fruit machine. (© Forest Review)
Fred Page is chef-patron of Post in Newnham (© Forest Review)
Jake Hale, director of Hale & Co in Drybrook and craftsman Gareth Brain with a wild boar-inspired barbecue. (© Forest Review)
Ava Carling and Jade Pritchard of The Meat Hut in Longhope. (© Forest Review)
Yara Hartkorrn of Coleford has been making fudge for 21 years. (© Forest Review)
Felicity Blakek is a baker based in Upleadon (© Forest Review)
Georgia Noble and Sarah Scourfield of Rockfield Distillery (© Forest Review)
Nathan Laughton, director, Tim Kearsey, head brewer and tap room manager Harry Wood of Lydney-baed Forest Brewery (© Forest Review)
The Forest Flute Choir (© Forest Review)
