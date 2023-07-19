A FASCINATING guide to extraordinary people with Gloucestershire links has been opened at a Forest attraction.
Panels dotted around the play barn at Dick Whittington Park at Little London near Longhope tell the stories of more than 40 people from across the county.
While some will be immediately recognisable – such as Harry Potter author JK Rowling who attended Wyedean School in Sedbury – others such as Mary Howitt of Coleford, who wrote the poem Come Into My Parlour Said the Spider to the Fly, less so.
Opening the permanent exhibition, Chris Turney of Dick Whittington Park said: “Some of them you will never have heard of but they have done the most extraordinary things.”
A ribbon was cut – appropriately in front of the board dedicated to Dick Whittington – by Chrissey Morgan of the Gloucester Civic Trust who researched the stories.
Mr Turney said: “It’s a project we have been working on the best part of two years.
“Following on from the theme of Dick Whittington we felt it was appropriate that we identify people from Gloucestershire who have done something extraordinary at some stage.”
The full list of who's who
Aethelflaed, Monarch; Rev. Wilbert Awdry, Author; Harry Beddington, Cinderford, Author; Eugene Bennett, VC, Soldier; Terry Biddlecombe, Highnam. Jockey; Hubert Booth, Inventor; Edward Budding, Inventor.
Sir Richard Deane, Soldier; Eddie Edwards, Olympic Ski Jumper; Winifred Foley, Cinderford, Author; William Greening, Soldier; Tom Goddard, Cricketer; W. G. Grace, Cricketer; John Guise, VC, Soldier; Ivor Gurney, Composer; Button Gwinett, A Founding Father of America;
F. W. Harvey, Yorkley, Poet; William Henley, Poet; Gustav Holst, Composer; Harry Hook, VC, Churcham, Soldier; William and James Horlicks, Ruardean, Malted Drink Developers; Mary Howitt, Coleford, Author; Wilfred Hyde White, Actor.
Edward Jenner, Scientist; Brian Jones, Musician; Laurie Lee, Author; Sir Robert Lister, Scientist; Eva Luckes, Newnham, Nurse; Joe Meek, Newent, Record Producer; Francis Miles, VC, Clearwell, Soldier; Robert Mushet, Coleford, Industrialist; Sir Hubert Parry, Composer; Dennis Potter, Berry Hill, Playwright.
Robert Raikes, Educationalist; J. K. Rowling, Tutshill, Author; Jack Russell, Cricketer; John Stafford Smith, Composer; George Stevens, Jockey; William Tyndale, Translator of Bible; Ralph Vaughan Williams, Composer; Sir Richard Whittington, Pauntley, Lord Mayor of London.; Edward Wilson, Explorer; Jemmy Wood, Renowned Miser.
Mr Turney said one of his favourite stories was that of Button Gwinnett who was born in Gloucester but was the second person to sign the American Declaration of Independence after George Washington.
He said: “That is extraordinary to me.”
The boards were designed by Vicky Thornton of Coleford who had the task of marrying the text with illustrations by Cheltenham-based artist Andy Keylock.
Both Vicky and Andy said they had learnt a lot about the history of Gloucestershire from their work on the project.
Among the most recognisable names from the Forest included on the boards are playwright Dennis Potter from Berry Hill, broadcaster Jimmy Young from Cinderford and record producer Joe Meek who was born in Newent.
Some of the people who may be less familiar include George Greening of Newnham, a Royal Marine who was part of the attack on the residence of the US president in 1814.
The raid forced its rebuilding and is the reason it is now known as the White House.
Also from Newnham, Eva Luckes was an important figure in the development of nursing and is known as the “Mother of Matrons”.
The real Dick Whittington was born at Pauntley and, unlike the pantomime character he came from a wealthy background.
The list also includes scientists, composers and sportsmen.
There are also inventors among those featured, including James and William Horlick of Ruardean who created the famous malted drink that bears their surname.
There is also Hubert Booth of Gloucester, who patented the vacuum cleaner in 1901, and Edward Budding from Stroud who invented the lawn mower in 1830.