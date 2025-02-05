Fewer prescriptions were handed out for semaglutide – a drug used to treat diabetes – in Gloucestershire last year, figures show.
Semaglutide is commonly known by the brand names Wegovy or Ozempic. It works by helping the body produce more insulin, reduces the amount of sugar produced by the body, and slows down digestion.
Early last year, supply issues with the drug led to the NHS also offering tirzepatide as an alternative for diabetes patients. This is commonly known as Mounjaro.
Figures from the NHS' Open Prescribing service shows semaglutide appeared on GP prescriptions an average of 1,348 times a month in the year to November in the former NHS Gloucestershire CCG area.
This was a fall from 1,415 the year before.
Last January the UK Health Service Authority warned of potential shortages of the drug due to increased demand, although these had been resolved by the beginning of this year.
Meanwhile, tirzepatide prescriptions steadily rose over the course of 2024, appearing on 116,000 GP prescriptions in November.
Figures show this appeared on GP prescriptions 1,431 times in Gloucestershire in November, the latest month for which there is available data.
While supply issues may have slowed the increase in prescriptions of semaglutide, across England the number of GP prescriptions has still risen, even with the alternatives.
There was a monthly average of 124,000 prescriptions in the year to November, up from 103,000 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, tirzepatide only began to appear on GP prescriptions in significant numbers from February 2024, rising to 116,000 in November.
This measures the number of times the drug was listed on a prescription, rather than the number of patients prescribed it.
These figures are for diabetes patients, as the drugs can currently only be provided by GPs for this reason.
However, they can also be prescribed for obesity through specialist NHS weight loss services or private providers.
Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said rising demand for these drugs was a reflection of their effectiveness.
However, she warned the supply of these drugs for diabetes patients should "remain a priority" as demand for weight-loss drugs increases.
Concerns about the mis-prescribing of these drugs for weight loss has led to the General Pharmaceutical Council tightening the criteria under which they can be given to patients by online pharmacies.
Duncan Rudkin, chief executive of the organisation, said there have been "too many cases of medicines being supplied inappropriately online and putting people at risk".
Under the new rules, the prescriber will need to independently verify "weight, height and/or body mass index".
"This could be through a video consultation, in person, from the person’s clinical records or by contacting another healthcare provider such as the person’s GP," the new guidance states.
"Verifying information through a phone call would not be appropriate when supplying medication for weight loss."
The NHS has previously urged online pharmacies to "act responsibly" when prescribing the drug.