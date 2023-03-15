A TEENAGER who struggled with school is building a successful future through a local work placement in Tidenham.
Seventeen-year-old Ffion Watkins had been in alternate education provision at school after finding mainstream education difficult.
She was referred by her teacher to Careers Wales to explore the option of a work placement.
This coincided with the start of the pandemic but once restrictions eased, Vicky helped Ffion to find placement opportunities at local farms and stables.
Ffion was enthusiastic about one of the options, Severnvale Equestrian Centre, when they visited.
Jo Evans, a business engagement adviser at Careers Wales, worked with Vicky and the owner of Severnvale to set up a suitable placement.
After starting at the stables, it was clear Ffion was in a place where she could thrive. Within a month, Ffion had increased her placement from one to two days a week and started paid work there on a Sunday.
After six months of working at the stables, Ffion was offered an apprenticeship and she is now in her first year.
Ffion said: “I’m proud of where I am now. I’ve been able to buy my own car and I have my own horse now too.
“My confidence has really increased, just from working at the stables and being around other people.
“Vicky was always there for me and I could ask her anything.
“She helped me find these stables and I’ve never left!
“I would advise other young people to follow what they want to do. I listened to what I wanted and now I’m really happy where I am.”
Ffion’s careers adviser, Vicky, said: “When I first met Ffion, she wasn’t engaging well in school.
“When she started the placement, her behaviour in school improved and she was calmer. “She clearly gained confidence and communicated clearly with the owner of the stables and with other workers.
“She was openly happy and at ease.
“I truly believe that this was a life-changing experience for Ffion.”