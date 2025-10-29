THE First Bus fleet of 5,700 buses across the UK is enabling Armed Forces personnel, cadets and veterans to travel for free to events commemorating Remembrance Sunday on November 9 and Armistice Day on Tuesday November 11.
All current and former members of the military and cadets need to do is show the driver their Armed Forces ID or wear their medals or uniform.
If safe to do so, First Bus drivers will be allowed to pull over at 11am on both days to observe the two minutes silence.
A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We have many colleagues who have served in the military or have friends and family connections, so this is always a poignant time of the year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.