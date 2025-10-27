I am a huge fan of Cleve Backster, who claimed that his experiments showed evidence that plants could not only respond to physical and chemical stimuli, but that they are capable of picking up the emotions and thoughts of entities around them. This ‘plant perception’ became known as the Backster Effect. I was all set to fly to the States to interview the CIA’s polygraph expert in 2013 but sadly he died the week before I was due to fly out. I would dearly have loved to meet him and his book, ‘Primary Perception: Biocommunication with Plants, Living Foods, and Human Cells’ is still one of the most informative books I have ever read.