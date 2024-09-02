Loose mortar will be removed from the joints and vegetation carefully picked out so as not to leave any roots. Fragile stones will be consolidated using a weak, lime-rich mortar before they are pinned together and then back to the surrounding masonry. The old copper straps – originally designed to hold stones in place – have decayed so will be removed once the new pins are in place. The masons wrap the completed work in wetted hessian to try and control the drying out of the new mortar.