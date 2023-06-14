POLICE have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Coleford overnight (Wednesday, June 14).
Emergency services were called to Oakfields at around 12.30am with a report of a stabbing.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Another man suffered stab wounds and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.
Four men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They remain in police custody. It is believed that all involved were known to each other.
See our live blog below for more.