A “FLASHMOB” launched “daff bombs” in Dymock inspired by the time-honoured gardening technique of throwing bulbs over the shoulder.
Members of the Dymock Biodiversity Renovation Group launched the packages along the bank near the Beaufort Arms pub.
Each bomb contained between five and nine bulbs which had been cold treated in campaigners’ fridges.
It is hoped the random distribution will give a naturalistic effect when the bulbs bloom next March.
A further 250 bulbs lifted from the site in the Spring and potted up had spent the year under leaf litter in a cold frame.
A spokesman for the group said: “These pots were well advanced with the warm autumn, showing roots and beginning to chit.
“Climate warming has made the planning of this last exercise difficult, the grass is still growing, the bare root tree plants are not yet dormant, but the summer wet kept the bulbs from drying out.”
The work was part of efforts to fill gaps in the area’s long-established network of wildlife corridors, joining up “hotspot” daffodil populations.
In December the Biodiversity Renovation Group will meet to outline a full set of tours, walks and activity, along with the established programme of music events in the village church, the exhibitions and village hall teas.
Volunteers are sought to lead the walks, researching the social history of the houses, landscape and the legacy of farmng and orchards.
The first event of daffodil celebrations in 2025 will be on the weekend of March 8 and 9 with the opportunity to visit the woods of fields of the Golden Triangle of Dymock, Kempley and Newent.
The Daffodil Line bus service which connects Newent and Ledbury will run a regular service throughout the March season, with special timetables running on the three village weekends.