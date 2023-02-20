With Shrove Tuesday just around the corner, the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) has issued a warning to residents to ensure they enjoy a risk-free pancake-making experience.
According to the HWFRS, cooking up pancakes could potentially result in serious fires if the correct safety procedures are not followed.
With a high proportion of fat and chip pan fires resulting in injuries, Emma Roberts, HWFRS Head of Prevention, is urging residents to take extra precautions.
While making pancakes may be a fun activity for the family, Emma warns that over half of all accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen.
To prevent any mishaps, the HWFRS recommends not leaving the frying pan unattended when the heat is switched on, and never moving the pan if it catches fire.
If a fire does occur, the HWFRS suggests turning off the heat if safe to do so, getting out, staying out and calling 999.
The HWFRS also emphasizes the importance of having working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan, which can increase the chances of escaping unharmed. By following these safety tips, you can help ensure a risk-free pancake-making experience this Shrove Tuesday.