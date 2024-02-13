Another day of flipping fun was in the books as the town hosted its annual pancake race last Sunday.
Ross Mayor, Cllr Louis Stark, kicked off the event with an opening speech before children and adults ran up Broad Street whilst trying, and sometimes failing, to flip pancakes.
All participants of the event were presented with a certificate whilst the winners of the each race medals.
The event was funded by Ross Town Council and ran by the Ross Lions and Ross Rotary Club who put in a tireless effort in providing a fun day out for the area.
Cllr. Stark said: “I think the community and voluntary groups are vital to any community.
“A council can only do so much, and they step in and bridge the gap where we aren’t able to fulfil that particular event and together it helps to create a more interesting and richer diary of events for the year, so they are very important.”
Cllr. Stark also spoke about how important events such as this are, saying: “it not only gives residents a chance to have a day out and an enjoyable experience and to forget about their daily lives for once, but it’s meant to try to make the town more attractive to visitors with the overall aim of increasing footfall for helping local businesses and the local economy.”
Ross Lions Event Manager, Keith Wilding, said: “I think this is one of the best events that the Lions and Rotary put on.
“It’s tiring for those of us who have to arrange it, but I like to think, apart from one or two grazed elbows and knees, it went very well.
“I can walk away from it with a smile on my face knowing that we put on something for the community with lots of cheering and lots of happiness.”