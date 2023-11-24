DOUBLE ocean rower Elaine Theaker joined her Team Flyin’Fish crew and the rest of the ‘Worlds Toughest Row-Pacific’ field to mark their achievement at a sparkling celebration at London’s Mayfair Hotel recently.
Mum-of-one Elaine, who celebrated her 60th during the epic Pacific crossing, from California to Hawaii, shared the trip with retired Dingestow RAF serviceman Huw Carden, 63, and crew mates Andy Warner, Alison Wannell and Neil Blackeby, taking 51 days and finishing on August 2.
Retired Abergavenny solicitor Elaine, who learnt to row at Monmouth Rowing Club, crossed the Atlantic in a three-woman boat in 2017-2018, and by completing the Pacific crossing became the oldest woman to achieve the double crossing.
Huw, a rookie ocean rower, also became the oldest man to complete the Pacific crossing.
A post by Andy on their Team Flyin’ Fish Facebook page said of their London celebration: “To have all five of the team together on stage surrounded by simply the best in humanity it’s been my immense pride and pleasure to be associated with and receive our certificates from our friend, Carsten (Heron Olsen, WTR CEO and race director) was one of the proudest moments of my life.”
He praised the race organisers and their own support team and added: “Big up all the other teams, what an inspiration, brothers and sisters of the row, friends for life.”