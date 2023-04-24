A NEW event that aims to bring together the best food and drink, retailers, actvities and entertainment the Forest has to offer is launching at the Speech House in June.
The inaugural Royal Forest Show, which is being organised by the same events company who ran the Jubilee event at Speech House last year, is set to take place on Saturday, June 17.
Organisers Local Discovery Events say the day will feature “the finest food and drink the Forest has to offer, activities for the whole family, live music, shopping, hands-on demonstrations, amusements and a variety of displays in the main arena”.
In addition, more than 80 local charities, organisations, artists, makers, producers and businesses will be selling their products and services in the indoor and outdoor markets.
Alongside the markets, there will be entertainment in the main arena all day which will be provided by Dean Radio, Forest Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club, Misslechalke Gundog display team, LCS Cheerleading and Cute Farm Experience.
The organisers say “there is sure to be something for everyone”.
Children’s activities will include hook-a-duck, bouncy castles, trampolines, rides, messy play, cookie decorating, glitter tattoos, face painting and “special guest appearances“ from the Gruffalo and Peter Rabbit.
For the adults, there will be an opportunity to take part in a cocktail masterclass including tastings and demonstrations with Black Mountains Botanicals, as well as the chance to cook on fire with Harts Barn Cookery School.
Entry wlll cost £6 for adults and £3 for children, with the event running from 11am unitl 5pm