DATA has suggested football is Gloucester’s most popular hobby, following an analysis by sports experts.
Researchers from Betmaster examined more than 3,000 Google search terms for 182 hobbies in every major UK town and city to see which hobbies were most prevalent in each area. Unfortunately, the data only reported Gloucester from the county.
With an average of 2,743 monthly searches, ‘the beautiful game’ prevailed on top of the popularity list, followed by the gym with 1,300 searches. Cricket, the cinema and fantasy football made up the rest of the top five.
James Loxdale, Sports Analyst at Betmaster Ireland, said, “When analysing things like different sports, often football will come out on top, followed by rugby or cricket in second. However, when examining their popularity as hobbies, you begin to see different results. It shows a big gap between the number of people who want to play football and those who watch it.”
Interestingly, rugby did not make the top ten of the list. Instead, sudoku, chess, kayaking, bowling and camping were preferred.