Boreham Motorworks has signed a brand licence agreement with the Ford Motor Company to produce and remaster a series of some of Ford’s most historically significant road, race and rally icons.
The first vehicle in the series will see the return of the legendary Ford RS200 by Boreham Motorworks on its 40th anniversary with an entirely new, ground-up build of a road-legal Group B-inspired drivers’ car.
The iconic Ford RS200, launched by in 1984, was engineered to compete in the World Rally Championship. Boasting a mid-engine layout, advanced four-wheel-drive system and a lightweight composite body, the Ford RS200 became one of the most revered rally cars of the century.
Boreham Motorworks will continue some of Ford Motor Company’s most historically significant road, race, and rally icons, creating blueprint-accurate, period-sympathetic vehicles with continuation VIN numbers.
The first of these will be the Ford MK1 Escort. Introduced in the late 1960s the MK1 became synonymous with motorsport success with its lightweight design and advanced suspension setup that provided exceptional handling and agility on both road and rally stages.
The Ford MK1 Escort continuation will be shown to the public later this year.