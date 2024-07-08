The annual Forest and Rivers Open Studios Art Trail will be running across the Forest of Dean and Rivers Severn and Wye until this weekend with 81 venues opening and a Group Summer Exhibition at the Dean Heritage Centre. It’s a wonderful chance to discover amazing artwork, meet talented artists, and explore their creative spaces. A vibrant celebration of the region’s creative talent run by local artists. Entrance is free to all venues/events. Open to all artists, this art trail is a celebration of the quality and diversity of visual art found within the Forest of Dean and along rivers Severn and Wye. It includes ceramics, book art, drawing, painting, printmaking, enamelling, jewellery, paper art, photography, sculpture, stone carving, wood carving, wire work, pyrography, glass, cyanotypes,mosaics, decoupage, tapestry weaving, upcycled textiles, kinetic art, willow weaving, basketry, furniture, wooden kitchenware, artist film, silk ribbon embroidery, leather work, botanical pressings, laser engraving, silversmithing. Venues range from artists’ homes, studios and gardens to pop-up exhibitions in churches, cafes, galleries, shops and other wonderful venues. Visiting working studios provides a fascinating insight into artists’ creative space. What’s more, artists love to chat about their work and their inspirations, offering you valuable insights into their art practice The Summer Group Exhibition is now open at the Dean Heritage Centre where members artwork are being showcased. The exhibition is displayed across the gallery room and cafe and this year, 42 members have submitted pieces.